More New Zealanders in hardship - Louise Upston

Thursday, 26 January, 2023 - 10:40

An explosion in hardship payments shows that the cost-of-living crisis is out of control and families are relying on handouts just to eat, National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston says.

Ministry of Social Development data shows 592,068 hardship payments were made in the December 2022 quarter. That’s an increase of more than 300,000 payments with the equivalent period five years ago.

"Yesterday’s inflation data which shows New Zealand prices have continued to surge will put even more pressure on New Zealand families who are already struggling with the cost-of-living crisis," Ms Upston says.

"Too many New Zealanders simply cannot afford to live without additional financial support.

"The MSD data shows a significant increase in the number of grants issued to help Kiwi families pay for food. There was $35 million in food grants in the December 2022 quarter - up 11 per cent from the same period the previous year.

"Labour has been in government for five and a half years and its economic mismanagement and excessive spending has contributed to the heartache and stress that many New Zealanders are experiencing.

"Interest rates and rents are up, and Labour has no plans to address the underlying causes of inflation.

"National has a clear plan. National will bring discipline to government spending, reduce costs to businesses, address their worker shortages, and provide tax relief to help New Zealanders get ahead."