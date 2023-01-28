Statement on Auckland flooding - Christopher Luxon

Saturday, 28 January, 2023 - 11:11

Christopher Luxon and the National Party’s thoughts are with the people of Auckland today as they cope with a state of emergency and unprecedented flooding.

"I want to extend my condolences to the families of those who have lost loved ones in the floods. Now is the time for all of us to come together as we deal with an incredible weather event. I know as a community we will support each other to help those who are struggling through this event," Mr Luxon says.

"We encourage people to follow Civil Defence advice - stay off the road, stay home if you are safe and able, and check in on your neighbours. It is during times like this we must all come together and help one another.

"There are emergency centres available for those whose home is flooded or unsafe. Please call 0800 22 22 00 if you are in need of urgent accommodation.

"In time there will be an opportunity to review how the emergency management response was delivered, but for now our immediate focus must be on ensuring all Aucklanders are safe."