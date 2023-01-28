Government makes first payment to Auckland Flooding fund - Kieran McAnulty

Saturday, 28 January, 2023 - 16:14

The Government is providing establishment funding of $100,000 to the Mayoral Relief Fund to help communities in Auckland following flooding, Minister for Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty announced.

"We moved quickly to make available this funding to support Aucklanders while the full extent of the damage is being assessed," Kieran McAnulty said.

"Rest assured that there will be additional funding allocated once we have a better assessment of the full extent of the damage and its cost."

Mayoral Relief Funds help communities bounce back after an emergency. Local communities and councils understand where the immediate needs are and how to help whÄnau, community organisations and marae.

This is in addition to the total Government support that is available from other agencies such as the Ministry of Social Development.

"It’s important that we act quickly to ensure that local authorities are able to help to help those in need. This initial contribution will help those on the ground and more funding will be available once we get a better sense of the communities need," Kieran McAnulty said.

"I want to thank everyone who responded to this event - the Council, Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, marae, volunteers, airport workers and first responders who have all stepped up in a really tough and fast moving situation.

"With the weather remaining unsettled, I encourage everyone in the region to continue to follow advice and instructions from Civil Defence and Council. Stay safe and check in with those around you," Kieran McAnulty said.