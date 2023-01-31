All Labour delivers is a pedestrian crossing - Simeon Brown

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 12:51

Five years after promising to ‘get Wellington moving’, Labour has finally delivered its first transport project in the capital - a $2.4 million pedestrian crossing on Cobham Drive, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"The fact that it has taken five years for Labour to deliver a transport project in Wellington shows this Government’s utter inability to deliver.

"Not only will this pedestrian crossing slow down people travelling to the airport, but it came with a price tag of $2.4 million - more than half a million dollars of which was paid to expensive consultants.

"Labour has talked a big game in the capital but has completely failed to deliver for Wellingtonians while consultants have been raking it in.

"The most recent figures show that $83 million has been spent on Let’s Get Wellington Moving, with $47 million going to consultants.

"Let’s Get Wellington Moving is a talk fest which has done nothing to improve transport in Wellington.

"National’s vision for Let’s Get Wellington Moving in 2015 was to unlock the route to the airport with faster journey times. All Labour is doing is slowing Wellingtonians down."

WPQ: 44608 (2022)