New Cabinet focused on bread and butter issues - Chris Hipkins

Tuesday, 31 January, 2023 - 15:44

The new Cabinet will be focused on core bread and butter issues like the cost of living, education, health, housing and keeping communities and businesses safe, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

"We need a greater focus on what’s in front of New Zealanders right now. The new Cabinet line up strengthens that focus," Chris Hipkins said

"In the reshuffle I have balanced the need for stability with renewal. New Zealanders want to see the Government getting on with the job but I also want to demonstrate the depth of our talent and bring some new energy and focus to the task ahead.

"Our top team of myself, Carmel Sepuloni, Kelvin Davis, Grant Robertson and Megan Woods will provide stability, experience, and proven leadership.

"Grant Robertson will remain Minister of Finance. He has seen New Zealand households and businesses through the greatest economic shock since the Great Depression. This reshuffle gives him the time and support to apply his full focus on fighting inflation and helping New Zealand families and businesses to get by.

"Michael Wood moves to number seven in the Cabinet ranking and becomes Minister for Auckland and an Associate Finance Minister. Having a senior Minister with a focus on the city ensures Auckland has the attention it needs. That’s going to be even more important following the events of recent days.

"As a former school principal and education expert new Education Minister Jan Tinetti is uniquely placed to address the post-COVID challenges our education system has faced and get our kids back in the classroom and learning.

"Dr Ayesha Verrall will become the Minister of Health and moves to the front bench. An infectious diseases expert, she brings almost 20 years of knowledge of how our health system works and how it can be improved.

"Kieran McAnulty moves into Cabinet and picks up the full Local Government portfolio.

"Joining Kieran in Cabinet are new Ministers Ginny Andersen and Barbara Edmonds.

"Ginny will become the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Minister for Small Business, Minister for Seniors, Associate Minister of Immigration and Associate Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations.

"Barbara Edmonds will become the Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Associate Health Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Housing.

"There are four new Ministers outside of Cabinet; Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene, and Dr Deborah Russell.

"I want to acknowledge the departing Ministers for their incredible service. To Poto Williams, David Clark, Aupito William Sio, Phil Twyford and of course Jacinda Ardern, thank you.

"But this reshuffle is just the first step in our shift in focus. Over the coming days and weeks you will see us put words into action, with policies to support New Zealanders by reprioritising existing programmes to free up resources to help with the cost of living," Chris Hipkins said.