The Princess Royal to visit New Zealand - Chris Hipkins

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 12:04

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has welcomed the announcement that Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, will visit New Zealand this month.

"Princess Anne is travelling to Aotearoa at the request of the NZ Army’s Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief, to attend its 100th Anniversary celebrations at Linton Military Camp in Palmerston North," Chris Hipkins said.

"It’s terrific that Her Royal Highness will be able to connect with past and present members of the Corps and acknowledge the importance of signallers within New Zealand Defence Force operations over the last 100 years."

Her Royal Highness will be accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence (Retired).

"The Princess Royal will undertake other engagements during her visit, including attending an Act of Remembrance (wreath laying) at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington. Her Royal Highness will also rededicate the War Memorial at Cathedral Square in Christchurch."

"The Princess Royal last visited New Zealand in 2010. I look forward to welcoming Princess Anne back to Aotearoa," Chris Hipkins said.