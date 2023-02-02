Government breaks promise on mining ban - Straterra

Thursday, 2 February, 2023 - 20:10

The mining industry has been blindsided by reports from media that the Government plans to push through a bill before the election to ban new mines on public conservation land, introducing it on 21 February, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

"This is not what the Government promised," Vidal says.

"This will not affect National Parks, as they are already well protected.

"However, we don’t know what they are planning as there has been no consultation with the industry, as promised. The Government has also said it would resolve its plans for stewardship land before it looked at its no new mines policy. This makes a mockery of the stewardship land consultation.

"You don’t have to look too far to see New Zealand is hurting economically, socially, and psychologically. The shop shelves are empty and mopping up after the storms in the top of the North Island, including Coromandel, the east coast, and Auckland, is going to take years.

"To repair, build and maintain roads and infrastructure, the Government is going to need products that are mined, some of that on and around conservation land. As we have seen with the devastating flooding, we need a plan for mitigating the impacts of climate change while we move to counter it; that will need mined minerals.

"So why would you take to one of the more productive industries in this country? Why would you ban mining at a time the world needs more mining? At a time when we are going to have to build and rebuild infrastructure faster than ever before? At a time when global authorities are saying by 2030 alone there needs to be 50 new lithium mines, 60 new nickel mines and 17 new cobalt mines to meet demand for electricity storage in a low emissions future? Why would you close off potential to access minerals critical to our future, including rare earth elements?

"It is no wonder the people on the West Coast, including the Mayors, are concerned about this ban, but it applies to all of New Zealand.

"New Zealand’s conservation estate is about one-third of the country’s total land mass and 81 percent of the West Coast. Mining takes place on only 0.04% of the conservation estate. It is a small footprint and steps are taken to repair mined areas during operation and after they close.

"Miners apply to the government to access conservation land. There is not open access. There is a rigorous process to follow and high standards of environmental management have to be met for applications to be approved. This is as it should be.

"If these reports are true, this is a shocking cynical move from the Government to shore up political support from green voters in an election year," Vidal says.

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand’s minerals and mining sector.