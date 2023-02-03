Govt and National Iwi Chairs Forum announce joint work programme on Maori access to capital

Friday, 3 February, 2023 - 14:50

At Waitangi today, Ministers and Iwi Chairs confirmed their shared commitment to growing the MÄori economy through a work programme to enable MÄori better access to capital.

The Reserve Bank has identified that it is more difficult for MÄori than other New Zealanders to access bank loans and other kinds of finance.

Because of factors such as the collective ownership of MÄori assets like MÄori land, MÄori cannot provide the kind of collateral looked for by financial institutions. This acts as a handbrake on MÄori economic development and therefore on New Zealand’s economic growth.

The Government is working with the National Iwi Chairs Forum (NICF) to overcome the challenges faced by MÄori enterprise. Minister of Finance Grant Robertson says this will involve systems change for MÄori to access capital within the financial markets and government.

"This will mean working with the financial sector to develop appropriate products and services thatMÄori can utilise, ensuring MÄori are fully able to access existing government business support and exploring how to provide MÄori with better access to capital while these changes are made," he noted.

"We have a lot to gain by putting the spotlight on the MÄori economy and rectifying low levels ofMÄori access to capital. As a relatively untapped part of the New Zealand economy there is real potential for MÄori assets and firms to add more to our economic growth and resilience".

"For New Zealand families, we expect this to lead to more employment opportunities and increased incomes for people that work for MÄori businesses".

The National Iwi Chairs Forum supports the Government’s focus. Iwi Chair Selwyn Parata comments"growth in our pakahi/businesses benefits not only our whanau and kaimahi but also provides flowon benefits to our communities and will in time reduce dependency on the welfare-based systemsthat plague our people" he says.

Jamie Tuuta, who leads the NICF economic workstreams, says there is a commitment to exploring options of investment vehicles. "For NICF, the centrepiece is the exploration of a MÄori InvestmentFund to provide loans and other forms of support for quality MÄori investments", he says. "Wecannot understate the importance of the Crown providing a source of finance for quality MÄoriinvestments over coming years while underlying systems issues in the financial markets are addressed.

Jamie Tuuta noted that the Crown had played a similar role in the establishment of other asset classes in the New Zealand financial markets, such as superannuation and local government infrastructure.

"While the MÄori asset base continues to grow, with estimates reaching $100B in 2030, MÄori/iwineed to take steps to complement this growth with investment in our people, capability and capacity. The level of inequities MÄori are experiencing in many other factors means we are out of step with the potential of the MÄori economy. We will work alongside the Crown across all workstreams to improve MÄori access to capital.

Detailed design for the MÄori Investment Fund is underway", he said, "but" he notes "capital is a means to an end and strengthening our people and whanau is where our aspirations lie."