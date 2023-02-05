Mariameno Kapa-Kingi poised to take the Tai Tokerau seat in the 2023 General Election - Maori Party

Sunday, 5 February, 2023 - 08:42

Today, Te PÄti MÄori officially announced Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as their candidate for the Te Tai Tokerau electorate in this year’s General Election. The announcement was part of the pÅwhiri for MPs at Te Whare RÅ«nanga o Waitangi.

"Making the announcement in the presence of my own in Te Tai Tokerau, of those who have shaped who I am, also at a time and place where tino rangatiratanga, Te Whakaputanga, and Te Tiriti are front and centre, just made MÄori sense to me."

"I’m absolutely ready to continue the fight for what is rightfully ours, so our tamariki and our mokopuna can be absolutely free to thrive within their true selves" said Kapa-Kingi

Te PÄti MÄori President, John Tamihere says, "Mariameno has committed decades of her life to the health and wellbeing of whÄnau MÄori in Te Tai Tokerau in the field of social services, having held several leadership positions within iwi and other MÄori organisations. It is only fitting she has is announced at the very place her tÅ«puna dreamed and fought for tino rangatiratanga and mana MÄori Motuhake.

"The growing force of Te PÄti MÄori is only going to grow with Mariameno rejoining the ranks. She is not one to waiver and she wholly embodies the kaupapa of Te PÄti MÄori - driving relentlessly for what is best for MÄori, and nothing less.

"Mariameno also clearly has the support of her whÄnau and respective communities across Te Tai Tokerau, who are all at her back as she poises to take over the Tai Tokerau seat. This shows she does not give up easily, and with some campaign experience now under the belt, I’m excited to see the momentum she and Te PÄti MÄori can gain in the lead up to October" said Tamihere.

"I believe our people deserve better and are ready for change. The time is now for us to reclaim our role as rangatira of ourselves first and foremost, within our own kÄinga, and upon our own whenua. For whÄnau, tamariki, and mokopuna to come first. Bring on the election and an unashamedly MÄori future!" said Kapa-Kingi