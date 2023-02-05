Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Waitangi Speech - David Seymour

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Sunday, 5 February, 2023 - 12:44

Ko Whakataha toku maunga

Ko Mataatua toku Waka

Ko Waitangi toku awa

Ko Tauwhara toku marae

Ko Ngati Rehia toku Hapu

Ko NgÄpuhi toku iwi

Ko David Seymour ahau

It’s an honour to speak again here, at Waitangi.

NÅku te hÅnore anÅ, hei kÅrero ki konei, ki Waitangi.

I know that election year will involve discussion of the Treaty.

Koinei te tau kÅwhiringa pÅti, e mÅhio ana e au ka nui ngÄ kÅrerorero mÅ te Tiriti.

ACT is committed to three goals when it comes to the Treaty.

E manawanui ana tÅ mÄtou pÄti ki Änei whÄinga e toru mÅ te Tiriti.

One, cherishing the MÄori language and culture.

Tuatahi, ki a maimoatia te reo me te ahurea MÄori.

Two, putting right the wrongs of the past.

Tuarua, ki a whakatika ngÄ hapa o mua.

Three, giving every child an equal opportunity to flourish.

Tuatoru, ki a Årite ai te Ähei atu o ngÄ tamariki katoa ki a puÄwaitia.

We all have a lot of work to do.

He maha ngÄ mahi mÅ tÄtou katoa ki a tutuki.

In my opinion, there should not be disagreement on those goals.

Ki Åku nei whakaaro, kore rawa e whakahÄngia ÄrÄ whÄinga.

However, people will disagree about how to achieve them.

Engari, ka tautohetia te ara hei whakatutuki.

Some say the treaty calls for a partnership between two types of people. Tangata Whenua, and Tangata Tiriti.

E ai ki Ätahi e kÅrerotia ana te Tiriti mÅ te hononga o ngÄ tÄngata e rua. Tangata Whenua me te tangata Tiriti.

We disagree because division has never worked.

KÄhore mÄtou e whakapono ki te whakawehewehe tangata, nÄ te mea kua kore tÄnei e tutuki.

ACT says human progress occurs faster where all people have nga tikanga katoa rite tahi.

E ai ki tÅ mÄtou pÄti, ki te tere tÅ mÄtou anga whakamua me noho ngÄ tÄngata katoa ki raro i ngÄ tikanga katoa rite tahi.

We believe in tino rangatiratanga for all under the kawanatanga of a Government that leaves us alone as much as possible.

E whakapono ana mÄtou ki te tino rangatiratanga Å ngÄ tÄngata katoa ki raro i te mana whakahaere o te kÄwanatanga. I roto i te whakaaro hei waiho i a mÄtou ki a noho motuhake.

We believe in property rights over taonga.

E whakapono hoki ana mÄtou ki te Ähuatanga Åkiko i kÅ atu i ngÄ taonga.

In fact, I think those signatories might have been ACT supporters.

KÄti koa, tÄrÄ pera I tautokohia ngÄ kaihaina Tiriti i tÅ mÄtou pÄti.

I know some may disagree. That is healthy.

TÄrÄ pea ka whakahÄ Ätahi. Engari he pai tÄrÄ.

I ask that people focus on how best to achieve equality rather than division.

Ko taku pÄtai ki ngÄ tÄngata katoa ki a aronui e tÄtou ki te noho Årite, ki a kaua e whakawehe.

Thank you, and all the best for 2023.

Aku mihi ki a tÄtou katoa mÅ te tau kei te heke mai.

