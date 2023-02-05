Waitangi Speech - David Seymour

|
Ko Whakataha toku maunga
Ko Mataatua toku Waka
Ko Waitangi toku awa
Ko Tauwhara toku marae
Ko Ngati Rehia toku Hapu
Ko NgÄpuhi toku iwi
Ko David Seymour ahau
It’s an honour to speak again here, at Waitangi.
NÅku te hÅnore anÅ, hei kÅrero ki konei, ki Waitangi.
I know that election year will involve discussion of the Treaty.
Koinei te tau kÅwhiringa pÅti, e mÅhio ana e au ka nui ngÄ kÅrerorero mÅ te Tiriti.
ACT is committed to three goals when it comes to the Treaty.
E manawanui ana tÅ mÄtou pÄti ki Änei whÄinga e toru mÅ te Tiriti.
One, cherishing the MÄori language and culture.
Tuatahi, ki a maimoatia te reo me te ahurea MÄori.
Two, putting right the wrongs of the past.
Tuarua, ki a whakatika ngÄ hapa o mua.
Three, giving every child an equal opportunity to flourish.
Tuatoru, ki a Årite ai te Ähei atu o ngÄ tamariki katoa ki a puÄwaitia.
We all have a lot of work to do.
He maha ngÄ mahi mÅ tÄtou katoa ki a tutuki.
In my opinion, there should not be disagreement on those goals.
Ki Åku nei whakaaro, kore rawa e whakahÄngia ÄrÄ whÄinga.
However, people will disagree about how to achieve them.
Engari, ka tautohetia te ara hei whakatutuki.
Some say the treaty calls for a partnership between two types of people. Tangata Whenua, and Tangata Tiriti.
E ai ki Ätahi e kÅrerotia ana te Tiriti mÅ te hononga o ngÄ tÄngata e rua. Tangata Whenua me te tangata Tiriti.
We disagree because division has never worked.
KÄhore mÄtou e whakapono ki te whakawehewehe tangata, nÄ te mea kua kore tÄnei e tutuki.
ACT says human progress occurs faster where all people have nga tikanga katoa rite tahi.
E ai ki tÅ mÄtou pÄti, ki te tere tÅ mÄtou anga whakamua me noho ngÄ tÄngata katoa ki raro i ngÄ tikanga katoa rite tahi.
We believe in tino rangatiratanga for all under the kawanatanga of a Government that leaves us alone as much as possible.
E whakapono ana mÄtou ki te tino rangatiratanga Å ngÄ tÄngata katoa ki raro i te mana whakahaere o te kÄwanatanga. I roto i te whakaaro hei waiho i a mÄtou ki a noho motuhake.
We believe in property rights over taonga.
E whakapono hoki ana mÄtou ki te Ähuatanga Åkiko i kÅ atu i ngÄ taonga.
In fact, I think those signatories might have been ACT supporters.
KÄti koa, tÄrÄ pera I tautokohia ngÄ kaihaina Tiriti i tÅ mÄtou pÄti.
I know some may disagree. That is healthy.
TÄrÄ pea ka whakahÄ Ätahi. Engari he pai tÄrÄ.
I ask that people focus on how best to achieve equality rather than division.
Ko taku pÄtai ki ngÄ tÄngata katoa ki a aronui e tÄtou ki te noho Årite, ki a kaua e whakawehe.
Thank you, and all the best for 2023.
Aku mihi ki a tÄtou katoa mÅ te tau kei te heke mai.
