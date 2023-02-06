Dairy owners 'lose confidence' in Police Minister after just a week

Monday, 6 February, 2023 - 15:59

The Dairy and Business Owners’ Group is reacting with dismay to the reported ‘ideas’ of new Police Minister, Stuart Nash, that would destroy dairies and service stations while failing to address the root causes of crime.

"The third Police Minister in seven months and 22 days has lost our confidence after a week if his reported comments are true," says Sandeep Aggarwal, Spokesperson for the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group Incorporated.

"Since we saw his boss last October, you’d think Mr Nash would reach out to us.

"Instead, Mr Nash's reported ‘big idea’ would destroy the victims. If there are no dairies, then there’s no dairy crime so to speak. Speeding up the removal of cigarettes from legal sellers like us and service stations, only 16-months away now, will leave 90% of businesses only weeks to reorganise or to close.

"This is not a retail reduction plan but decimation. On top of almost zero nicotine cigarettes coming in 2025, it gifts billions of dollars in sales to the gangs that'll create a much bigger crime problem.

"As smoking has fallen by a third in only the past two years, it leaves us asking, why?

"We have a crime emergency Mr Nash, because tobacco taxes and GST make a kilogram of tobacco worth almost $2000. You can buy a kilogram of silver for hundreds of dollars less.

"It’s not the ciggies driving crime, it’s the taxes.

"Last year, Mr Nash's government creamed $68 a second and $5.8m a day from smokers. Most of the $2.1 billion collected in tax and GST came from the poorest. If the government wants to stop crime and poverty, it needs to look in the mirror.

"As for the rules to reduce 6,000 outlets down to 600, we won't know about them until late this year. What's for sure, is that places like Patea in Taranaki and Moerewa in Northland will have no legal outlets. None.

"That's an invitation for illegal sellers to set up illegal shops.

"Another reported ‘idea’ Mr Nash came up with was to put cigarette vending machines outside. We don’t know what he was doing in the Parliament, but such machines in public areas were banned last year by his own government!

"If the reported comments are true, Mr Nash, it seems, wishes to crack down on the victims and not the criminals. That doesn't sit right with us.

"It’s a shame the new Prime Minister hasn’t shared our crime manifesto with him. At least one idea from it was taken up, a grant for retail businesses to install better security, but we still haven't had a reply from Mr Hipkins in the 3 months and 18 days since meeting him.

"Between Mr Hipkins non-replies and a reported shoot from the lip approach attributed to Mr Nash, it makes us nostalgic for Poto Williams," Mr Aggarwal said.