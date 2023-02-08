New Leader, same old Labour - Christopher Luxon

Wednesday, 8 February, 2023 - 20:21

Today Chris Hipkins has shelved unpopular pet projects for after the election. Labour wants Kiwis to think they are listening to their concerns about Labour’s priorities, but the reality is their income insurance scheme (the Jobs Tax) has only been delayed and Three Waters is still happening.

The Labour leader may have changed but Labour hasn’t.

This is the same Government that has delivered next to nothing for Kiwis in five years and still has no plans to rein in their wasteful spending and fix the cost-of-living crisis.

Chris Hipkins couldn’t be trusted to deliver for Kiwis when he was a key member of Ardern’s government supporting all these policies, and he can't be trusted to deliver for Kiwis now.

New Zealanders will be rightly frustrated about the tens of millions of dollars wasted on these projects - only to see them shelved until it’s more politically convenient for Labour.

Kiwi voters need to know that a vote for Labour in 2023 is a vote for a Jobs Tax which will be back on the table in 2024 and it’s a vote for Three Waters legislation, with co-governance at its heart, stripping local control from communities.

New Zealanders need more than a Labour Government that’s changed leader. They need a National Government that knows what it stands for, that will focus on what matters to Kiwis, will get things done and deliver results so that all New Zealanders get ahead.

National will address the cost of living, lift incomes, restore law and order, build infrastructure and deliver better health and education.

We’ll repeal Labour’s Three Waters policy and axe Labour’s Jobs Tax once and for all.

This Sunday I'll be giving my State of the Nation speech and sharing more about National's plan.