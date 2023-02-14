State of National Emergency Declared extended to cover Tararua - McAnulty

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 13:21

The New Zealand Government has this morning declared a State of National Emergency, to assist in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Since the Minister for Emergency Management, Kieran McAnulty signed the declaration this morning at 8.43am Tararua District has declared a state of local emergency.

The Minister has signed a further declaration at 1.17pm to include Tararua District in the area that the State of National Emergency exists over.

The declaration now applies to Northland, Auckland, TairÄwhiti, Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Hawke’s Bay CDEM Group areas, and the Tararua District.