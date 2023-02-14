Proposed Parliament sitting plan for week ahead - Grant Robertson

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 12:55

Following the declaration of a national state of emergency the plan for the week ahead at Parliament has changed.

"This an unprecedented storm which is affecting people and property across much of the North Island," Grant Robertson said.

"Government Ministers and MPs from all political parties will be focussed on assisting their communities with the response so the Government is proposing to postpone this week’s sitting programme."

The House will meet briefly today at 2pm to consider a motion on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria then the Minister for Emergency Management will deliver a statement on the declaration of a state of national emergency. There will be questions and answers on that statement.

"I will then move a motion for Parliament to adjourn until Tuesday February 21. That week will follow what was the original plan for this week. The House will begin with the Prime Minister’s statement and debate. Wednesday will be the first day of oral questions," Grant Robertson said.

Select committees can continue to meet this week if they are able to do so remotely.