Review into the Future for Local Government undermines democratic voice - Free Speech Union

Tuesday, 14 February, 2023 - 17:28

Free speech is an indispensable ingredient of democratic government. But the Review tasked with considering the future of local government, an inter-generational vision for local representation, has a submission moderation policy which allows it to simply exclude voices they don't like, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

"The Free Speech Union is deeply concerned by the ‘transparency and moderation statement’ of the Review into the Future for Local Government, which has the potential of undermining the entire purpose and process of consultation. Criteria such as 'offensive' 'insulting', 'discriminating' or 'potentially harmful' are ambiguous and ripe for abuse.

"If politicians and bureaucrats get the idea that they can pick who gets to have a say based on whether they find the ideas expressed vaguely 'unsafe', then the voice of anyone provocative or unconventional will be shut out.

"The draft report includes recommendations on lowering the voting age to 16, and a host of policies related to greater inclusion of mana whenua which some have interpreted as a form of co-governance. Simply taking a view against the enfranchisement of 16-year-olds could be viewed as 'discriminatory' on the basis of age.

"While we don't take a stand on these specific issues, they have a major impact on the nature of our democracy and open discussion on these important questions must be allowed.

"Without the right to engage fully with major consultations such as this, which will have a long-term impact on our democracy, Kiwis will continue to lose trust in the institutions which are supposed to represent them. The antidote to this is to allow them to have their say and engage in good faith with all New Zealanders. That's what democracy is about.