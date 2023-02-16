The 'umbrella of hope' is underway - Vision New Zealand

Thursday, 16 February, 2023 - 15:58

"Congratulations to the Freedoms NZ team on their registration as a political party today". Said Hannah Tamaki leader of Vision New Zealand.

She went on to say, "Vision New Zealand political party is proud to be a component party under this Umbrella of Hope, Freedoms NZ. Together with the NNP party we are going to bring a fresh and exciting component to the 2023 election". "We have heard what the people said and that’s why we have come together in unity under this umbrella. We are also looking forward to seeing other parties join with us".

"WE ARE BETTER TOGETHER". Said Hannah Tamaki Leader of Vision New Zealand.