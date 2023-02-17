Ryan Hamilton selected as National’s candidate in Hamilton East

Friday, 17 February, 2023 - 20:34

Ryan Hamilton has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Hamilton East.

Mr Hamilton has served as a Hamilton City Councillor since 2018 and has lived in and around Hamilton for 30 years. He is also a small business owner and runs a business networking and business development group in partnership with the Waikato Chamber of Commerce.

"I can’t wait to get to work earning the support of our community to be the next MP for Hamilton East in Chris Luxon’s National team," says Mr Hamilton.

"My first priority is continuing to support our community through the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with damage to their homes and businesses, and those with loved ones in hard-hit areas on the East Coast.

"Families in Hamilton East are already struggling under Labour’s cost-of-living crisis, with mortgage repayments, rents, groceries and other essentials skyrocketing under this government. I’m standing as a National candidate because it’s the only party that will deliver results so that all New Zealanders get ahead.

"The crime we face in Hamilton has led to us being labelled the ram-raid capital of New Zealand and we need a government that will do something about the crime making workers feel unsafe and causing parents to worry about their kids when they’re out in their own neighbourhoods.

"National has released plans to address the cost-of-living crisis hitting Hamilton families and crack down on the serious crime we see in the news almost every day.

"I have loved my time as a Hamilton City Councillor and believe I can make an even stronger contribution as Hamilton East’s next local MP. While my Council role will continue as normal in the short-term, I will discuss with Council colleagues the most appropriate next steps and share these with Hamiltonians as we head into the campaign.

"I’m aspirational for our city and will work incredibly hard to elect a Chris Luxon-led National Government that will actually deliver on reducing the cost of living, lifting incomes, building infrastructure, restoring law and order, and delivering better health and education outcomes."