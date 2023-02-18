Siva Kilari selected as National's candidate in Manurewa

Saturday, 18 February, 2023 - 11:39

Siva Kilari has been selected as National’s candidate in Manurewa for the 2023 General Election.

Mr Kilari owns and operates Universal Granite and Marble, a benchtop stone wholesaler he established. He came to New Zealand as an international student in 2002 and since then has worked in a range of industries and been involved with several community and charity organisations in South Auckland.

"I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to campaign for a National Government as National’s candidate in Manurewa," Mr Kilari says.

"As we continue to recover from two devastating weather events, my thoughts are with everyone across Manurewa dealing with damage to their homes and businesses. My first priority is supporting the community through this. I’m also thinking of those on the East Coast who are facing huge loss.

"When I moved to New Zealand from India more than 20 years ago, I worked as a supermarket cleaner and a pizza delivery driver before working hard to build my business into what it is today. I’m standing as National’s candidate in Manurewa because I want to give back to a country that has given so much to me.

"Labour’s cost-of-living crisis is pushing families in Manurewa to their limit. People in Manurewa work hard to support each other but they’re stretching themselves more and more as the Government’s economic mismanagement causes mortgage repayments, rent and the cost of the basics to skyrocket.

"As a business owner, I understand we must support our businesses to strengthen our economy and our community. Only National can deliver a strong economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes for all, build infrastructure, restore law and order and deliver better outcomes in health and education.

"I’m aspirational for South Auckland and will work incredibly hard to deliver if I earn the right to advocate for Manurewa as its next local MP in Chris Luxon’s National team."