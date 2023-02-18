Emma Chatterton selected as National's candidate in Remutaka

Saturday, 18 February, 2023 - 12:25

Emma Chatterton has been selected as National’s candidate in Remutaka for the 2023 General Election.

Ms Chatterton is currently a senior leader at Wellington-based social investment company ImpactLab. She has previously worked as a teacher, including as director of a Hutt Valley school’s music centre and is also a trustee of Whirinaki Whare Taonga in Upper Hutt.

"It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to campaign as National’s candidate in Remutaka," Ms Chatterton says.

"While we managed to avoid the worst of Cyclone Gabrielle, my thoughts are with everyone in Remutaka pitching in for their friends and family in our neighbouring regions who have lost loved ones, homes and businesses. My initial priority is supporting those affected.

"Families in Remutaka are already doing it tough thanks to the cost-of-living crisis. Under Labour the median weekly rent in Upper Hutt has skyrocketed by $255 and those paying a mortgage are being slammed by rising interest rates. The Government’s wasteful spending and economic mismanagement has fueled inflation and made it harder for families to cover the basics.

"I’m standing as a National candidate because only National can deliver the strong economy New Zealand needs in the unstable international environment we’re facing.

"My husband Tom and I chose to make Remutaka our home because we love the community. As a family of six with a mortgage to pay, I know how important it is to have a stronger economy that can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, build the infrastructure we need, restore law and order, and deliver better health and education services.

"I want our kids, and every child in Remutaka, to grow up in a New Zealand where they can get ahead.

"I’m working incredibly hard out in the community to meet as many people across Remutaka as I can, to hear from them about their issues and campaign to elect a National Government that will deliver for all New Zealanders."