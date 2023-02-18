Blair Cameron selected as National's candidate in Nelson

Saturday, 18 February, 2023 - 12:43

Blair Cameron has been selected by local party members as National’s candidate in Nelson for the 2023 General Election.

After growing up in Canterbury, Mr Cameron studied at Brown University in the United States before working as a senior research specialist at Princeton University. More recently, he has held concurrent roles in research, consulting and teaching for the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the Leadership Academy for Development at Stanford University.

"It’s a massive honour to be selected as National’s candidate for Nelson," Mr Cameron says.

"The hard work starts right now. I’ll be meeting as many people as I can and campaigning hard to earn Nelson’s support so I can advocate for them as part of Chris Luxon’s National team.

"My thoughts in the past few days have been with those in the North Island dealing with the unimaginable loss of loved ones, homes and businesses. It was only six months ago we had devastating flooding in Nelson, so I know everyone here will empathise with the families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

"Since returning from overseas in 2020, I’ve wanted to do something about the direction our country is heading. I’m stepping up as National’s candidate for Nelson because National is the only party that will deliver results so that all New Zealanders get ahead.

"Rising costs are hitting Nelson families hard. Labour is spending $1 billion more per week than when it came to office with wasteful government spending fueling inflation. Now that interest rates are being hiked to keep a lid on inflation, mortgage-paying families in places like Nelson are the ones left with increased repayments in the hundreds of dollars per week.

"It’s clear Labour’s approach isn’t working and is just making things harder for people. In an unstable economic environment, National will strengthen our economy so we can reduce the cost of living, lift incomes, build the infrastructure we need for the future, restore law and order and deliver better education and health services.

"I’ve made Nelson my home because I believe it’s one of the best places to live, work and play in New Zealand. I’m aspirational for Nelson and will fight for the opportunity to make it even better by electing a National Government that will deliver for people in Nelson."