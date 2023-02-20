Shot Tower demolition must start now - David Seymour

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 12:05

"Demolition of the Mt Eden Shot Tower must start immediately, so that people can return to their homes as soon as possible," says MP for Epsom David Seymour.

"People have been displaced from their homes for a week since Cyclone Gabrielle swept by. In that time, Auckland Council has had engineering advice that the tower is unstable. It has applied to have the tower dismantled, and the Ministers of Building and Construction, and Arts Culture and Heritage have given approval for it to be dismantled.

"I commend the Ministers in Wellington who turned around their part of the decision making in three days over the weekend. The wider issue, for another time, is why so much bureaucracy was required in the first place.

"Now it is time for immediate action by the council. The result will be the same, the only question is how much longer people will be displaced from their homes. Work should start immediately, and Auckland Council should make every effort to remove unnecessary obstacles.

"I have had indications the dismantling can be done in a matter of days, but what is most important is that affected residents get accurate information quickly, so that they can plan for the remaining disruption to their lives. Many people are displaced and unsettled because of nature, nobody should be displaced due to Government delays."