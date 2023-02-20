Labour's soft-on-crime approach coming home to roost - Goldsmith, Mitchell

Monday, 20 February, 2023 - 12:10

Police Minister Stuart Nash’s plea to gangs to stop committing crimes in cyclone-affected areas is pathetic, and harsher sentences are needed and justifiable in an emergency, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith and Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell say.

"Looting in a national disaster not only hits victims when they are at their most vulnerable, it wastes precious Police resources when they are needed most," Mr Goldsmith says.

"National is the party of law and order. We propose doubling the sentences of those convicted of theft or burglary in an area that is under a state of emergency.

"Communities already reeling from cyclone damage are paying the price for Labour’s soft-on-crime approach, with reports of significant criminal activity including the theft of generators supporting cellphone connections, and looting from businesses. This is despicable behaviour that all New Zealanders condemn."

Under Labour, gangs have been recruiting faster than Police - with gang membership up 56 per cent, Mr Mitchell says.

"Police Minister Stuart Nash says gangs are causing chaos in cyclone-affected regions, but his response is to go on the radio and ask nicely for the gangs to stop. It's ridiculous and embarrassing for Labour.

"Gangs are a scourge on New Zealand’s communities, but the Labour Government has repeatedly avoided taking any effective steps to combat them.

"National has a plan to back police and tackle gangs. We would give Police a range of new powers to disrupt and crack down on gang crime - including stopping gang members gathering in public, banning gang patches, and stopping gang members accessing guns."