Greenpeace warns politicians 'get ready for a climate election'

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 06:43

Greenpeace Aotearoa is telling politicians to prepare themselves for a climate election.

"Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland floods have changed the way New Zealanders think about climate change," says Greenpeace climate campaigner, Christine Rose.

"These unfolding disasters have put climate change in the spotlight for the whole country," says Rose.

"My heart goes out to all those who’ve lost their loved ones, homes and animals."

"My own community in Muriwai, Waimauku and Kumeu is reeling from flooding and landslides. Friends and family have been evacuated from destroyed and damaged homes, and we are devastated at the tragic loss of two of our heroic local volunteer firefighters."

There is no doubt that climate change has played a pivotal role in worsening these extreme weather events. NIWA estimates that 10-20 per cent more rain fell during the Auckland floods because of the heated atmosphere from human-induced climate pollution.

"This experience has firmed my resolve to demand Government action to prevent total climate collapse, and I am not alone."

"Just accepting that climate change causes extreme weather isn’t enough in 2023, politicians need to have concrete plans to reduce New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions"

"Adaption is necessary and important," says Rose. "We do need to rebuild infrastructure in a way that makes it more resilient - but the more pressing need is to stop climate change by stopping climate pollution."

"Here in Aotearoa, the biggest climate polluter by far is the intensive dairy industry. [1]

"We need the Government to step up and protect us from Big Dairy which, just like the oil industry, drives the climate crisis."