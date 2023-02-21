Marsden Point closure: Govt set to reap what they have sown - Peters

Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 - 11:31

New Zealand is now in desperate need of bitumen for the lengthy and expensive roading rebuild - a quality product which Marsden Point was once producing for us locally until it was shut down. Now we are forced to import an expensive inferior alternative product from overseas.

The refinery should never have been allowed to close and now we will be reaping what we have sown. It was a shortsighted and futile exercise in virtue signalling.

The PM can make announcements about recovery and infrastructure rebuilding all he wants - but this is where being woke meets reality.

This happens when governments fail to have foresight and fail to make a stand for essential national industries - Marsden Point was always essential to the future of our country.