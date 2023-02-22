PM is out of touch with concerns about crime - Mark Mitchell

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 13:45

The fact that the Prime Minister is dismissing the concerns of locals about crime in cyclone-affected areas shows he is out of touch with what is happening on the ground, National’s Police spokesperson Mark Mitchell says.

"Community concerns regarding law and order are so heightened that Police Minister Stuart Nash was forced to plead with gang members to ‘pull their head in’, admitting that gangs had been causing chaos in the region.

"Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise also said that concerns about looting are widespread and that more Police on the ground are needed.

"Communities are reeling from a disaster and are at their most vulnerable. They need support, understanding, and reassurance - not a lecture from the Prime Minister telling them their concerns aren’t valid, particularly when thousands remain disconnected and without power or phone service.

"Looting during a national disaster is the lowest behaviour imaginable. It is critical that communities feel safe as they recover and begin to piece their lives together again.

"National is the party of law and order, and we propose doubling the sentences of those convicted of theft or burglary in an area under a state of emergency. This is despicable behaviour that all New Zealanders condemn, and those involved should face harsh consequences.

"Gangs are a scourge on New Zealand’s communities, but the Labour Government has repeatedly avoided taking any effective steps to combat them.

"National has a plan to back police and tackle gangs. We would give Police a range of new powers to disrupt and crack down on gang crime - including stopping gang members gathering in public, banning gang patches, and stopping gang members accessing guns."