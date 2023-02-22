Greens launch petition to stop Auckland Council climate action cuts

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 14:08

The Green Party has today launched a petition to stop Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown’s proposed cuts to climate and environmental programmes that protect us from extreme weather.

"We have seen, once again, in the past month just how devastating climate-change-charged weather events are for our communities across Aotearoa. It is anti-science and anti-people’s wellbeing to be considering cutting two-thirds of funding sources for essential environmental programmes in our biggest city, let alone in the wake of recent destruction.

"Now more than ever, Council and central Government must instead commit to and invest in long overdue action to build climate-friendly, resilient communities where everyone has what they need to thrive," says Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

"Essential work is at risk, like improving stormwater management and restoring wetlands to reduce the impact of floods. We’ve also heard that the Mayor is considering cutting funding for buses, and that the Natural Environment Targeted Rate looks to be 'paused', in addition to a significant reduction of the climate change team's work programme.

"These actions would be a huge step backwards for climate progress in TÄmaki Makaurau.

"The same communities and volunteers that responded to the floods and Cyclone Gabrielle cannot be left to fight for the political leadership and climate action they deserve while mopping up the mess.

"In 2019, Auckland Council declared a climate emergency. In 2023, the climate emergency landed on our doorstep.

"Climate action delay is the new denial. There is no runway left for political inertia," says Chlöe Swarbrick.

Petition here: https://action.greens.org.nz/protect_our_climate_safe_future