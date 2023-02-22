Stop light rail and rebuild our regions - Simeon Brown

Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 - 15:22

The Government needs to immediately scrap plans for light rail in Auckland and Wellington and refocus efforts on rebuilding the transport networks around the country devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says.

"Our regions are hurting right now and whole sections of our state highways and local roads have been destroyed and cut off.

"Given the scale and cost of the rebuild ahead, Kiwis can’t afford up to $29.2 billion for Auckland light rail, or $2.4 billion for Wellington light rail.

"Auckland light rail is a titanic waste of time and money. Labour failed to deliver on its 2017 promise to build light rail from Auckland’s CBD to Mt Roskill by 2021, and $72 million has vaporised so far with construction not even expected to begin until 2025.

"Nothing has been accomplished after five years of failure from Labour.

"We understand that Chris Hipkins allowed Transport Minister Michael Wood to carry on with his light rail fantasy if he pulled out the Labour leadership race.

"Labour needs to scrap these pet projects and focus on rebuilding the roads damaged by Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawkes Bay, TairÄwhiti, Coromandel, and Northland.

"National will scrap plans for light rail in Auckland and Wellington and focus on the transport projects that Kiwis actually want and deserve."