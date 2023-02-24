Robust protections needed for Recovery Visa workers - CTU

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 07:17

A new visa category designed to assist with the flooding and cyclone clean up must have protections, say the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions.

This morning, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced a fast-tracked Recovery Visa to assist with the rebuild efforts.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff was supportive of the move.

"The CTU recognises the need for this new visa category, which demonstrates the Government’s commitment to a strong emergency response after the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, and we urge that care is taken to ensure these workers are well treated."

Wagstaff said it was important that all visa migrant workers have their rights fully protected under New Zealand employment law.

"Previously, these protections were not applied well enough to people who arrived here as RSE workers. We need to do more to ensure all Recovery Visa workers are safeguarded from exploitation.

"They are helping New Zealand build back after these climate disasters. We have a duty to look after them while they do so."