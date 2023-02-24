Released Pharmac OIAs show agency's 'contempt' for press freedom

Friday, 24 February, 2023 - 15:46

OIAs released on Tuesday by Pharmac confirm the culture of censorship prevalent within Pharmac, with press freedom being disregarded in favour of political grandstanding. Pharmac should apologise to TodayFM, and Mediaworks for its decision to "blacklist" Mediaworks as punishment for spoiling their carefully crafted stunt, says Jonathan Ayling, spokesperson for the Free Speech Union.

"Government agencies are required by law to respect free speech, which includes press freedom. Pharmac’s decision to blacklist media organisations for getting the scoop on their Trikafta announcement is a disregard of their obligations.

"The OIAs Pharmac released show the contempt the agency appears to have for such press freedom, evidently believing it had the right to prevent journalists from running stories, journalists they had previously chosen not to include in their (embargoed) press releases.

"That staff at Pharmac lied to TodayFM about the truth of their scoop is particularly egregious. If kiwi’s have a right to official information the least they could expect is that journalists won’t be lied to for the protection of an agency’s political stunt.

"Pharmac should apologise to TodayFM and Mediaworks, and make the needed changes to its internal culture in order to protect press freedom, free speech, and build public trust in the agency.