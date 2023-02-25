Strengthening economic partnerships focus of Minister's trip to Japan and Singapore - Nanaia Mahuta

Saturday, 25 February, 2023 - 09:21

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will travel to Japan and Singapore on Sunday to strengthen Aotearoa New Zealand’s connections with Indo-Pacific partners.

"Reconnecting New Zealand remains a key priority as we look to strengthen our economic resilience, and progress even stronger ties with our international partners."

Japan is our fourth-largest trading partner and an important source of investment. These links between our two countries are critical to New Zealand’s economic recovery and resilience," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"I will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to discuss how we work together to ensure prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

We will also discuss how our governments and business are collaborating on the technologies which will be needed to build the sustainable economies of the future," said Nanaia Mahuta.

The Minister will meet with other senior Japanese political leaders, attend a roundtable on Maori business with the Japan-New Zealand Business Council, and connect with Pacific Ambassadors.

She will be accompanied by a Maori delegation which will strengthen Maori business and people-to-people links.

"I am looking to promote opportunities to further grow MÄori commercial and cultural opportunities with Japanese partners.

Aotearoa New Zealand and Japan have a relationship that is longstanding, close and enduring. Our Strategic Cooperative Partnership has gone from strength to strength since its launch in 2013.

Japan is a close, like-minded partner in the Indo-Pacific. We share common values and a commitment to an open, peaceful, prosperous and secure region," said Nanaia Mahuta

In Singapore, the Minister will attend the Asia New Zealand Foundation’s Asia Honorary Advisers Meeting. This is the first in-person meeting of the Honorary Advisers network, which she chairs, since 2018.

Singapore is our fifth-largest trading partner and our largest in South East Asia. It is also a vital transport hub for New Zealand exporters.

" Our bi-lateral relationship with Singapore became even stronger with last years refresh of the New Zealand-Singapore Enhanced Partnership which focussed on climate change cooperation and the transition to a green economy," said Nanaia Mahuta.

"I look forward to connecting in person with the Asia Honorary Advisers and discussing how we can work together to strengthen connections between Aotearoa and Asia."

In Singapore, the Minister will meet with Singapore’s Defence Minister Dr Ng Eng Hen and Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister Adaljiza Magno, both of whom are Asia New Zealand Foundation Honorary Advisers. During her meeting with Minister Magno, she will sign the New Zealand - Timor-Leste Statement of Partnership.

Nanaia Mahuta returns to Aotearoa New Zealand on Friday 3 March.