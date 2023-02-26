National candidates set target of 10,000 signatures for forestry slash inquiry petition

Sunday, 26 February, 2023 - 15:10

Forestry Minister Stuart Nash told TVNZ’s Q+A this morning that he initiated an inquiry into forestry slash in TairÄwhiti because 10,000 locals petitioned for one.

National’s Hawke’s Bay candidates Katie Nimon and Catherine Wedd have now set a target to collect 10,000 signatures to have the inquiry expanded to cover all of Hawke’s Bay, so Nash’s own constituents can get answers about the damage caused by slash and woody debris across the region.

"People in the Napier electorate shouldn’t have to petition their own MP to convince him our region deserves answers and accountability on the forestry slash and woody debris that’s compounded flood damage in communities up and down the area," says Napier candidate Katie Nimon.

"If gathering 10,000 signatures is what it takes to get the Minister to listen, then that’s what we’ll be working hard to do. You can sign our petition online at national.org.nz/hbslash. We’ll also be gathering signatures across the Bay over the coming weeks."

National’s Tukituki candidate Catherine Wedd has been visiting families, orchardists and farmers whose lives have been upended by flood damage compounded by woody debris and is calling on local Labour MPs to step up and listen to people in Hawke’s Bay.

"It’s impossible to deny slash and wooden debris have played a significant role in the damage we see across the Bay but the Minister is refusing to even look into it. The people of Hawke’s Bay have the right to know how it can be stopped from happening again," says Wedd.

"The Minister’s excuses for refusing to include all of Hawke’s Bay in his inquiry just don’t wash. For one, how will the recommendations from TairÄwhiti apply to Hawke’s Bay when he’s said the geography is completely different? Failing to include Hawke’s Bay in this inquiry leaves us vulnerable to the same thing happening next time we have a severe weather event.

"I don’t think this is a one-size-fits-all case. Hawke’s Bay and TairÄwhiti have different landscape, rivers and land management practices. I’ve had feedback that as well as slash we’re also seeing a lot of willows in the wooden debris. This needs to be properly investigated through a Hawke’s Bay inquiry.

"Katie and I will be highly visible across the Bay gathering signatures to get people in our region the answers they deserve. Let’s hope the local Labour MPs listen."

Find National’s petition at national.org.nz/hbslash

Stuart Nash’s comment on TVNZ’s Q+A programme this morning: "We also heard, though, 10,000 TairÄwhiti residents who delivered a petition to the Gisborne District Council saying ‘things must change.’ We heard that, we agree with them, hence the reason why we have set up this ministerial inquiry."