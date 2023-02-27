National pays tribute to Chester Borrows - Christopher Luxon

Monday, 27 February, 2023 - 18:40

National Leader Christopher Luxon extends his condolences to the family and friends of Hon Chester Borrows following his passing today.

"Chester Borrows served New Zealand with dedication as a Member of Parliament for 12 years, including as a Minister in the last National Government, and as Deputy Speaker," Mr Luxon says.

"His association with the National Party went back to 1987 and he was never afraid to stand-up for what he believed in. Chester was a devoted MP, bringing a strong local voice to Wellington on behalf of the people of Whanganui.

"Chester was a man of principle and always had the courage of his convictions.

"On behalf of the National Party, I send my condolences to Chester's wife Ella, his three children, and his wider family and friends. He was very well liked among my National colleagues and members right across Parliament - his loss will be felt by many."