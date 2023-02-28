Campbell must go today - David Seymour

Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 - 09:00

"Chris Hipkins cannot become another doormat for the badly behaved, like his predecessor. After saying Te Whatu Ora Chair Rob Campbell’s partisan political rant is ‘not on,’ ‘inappropriate,’ and inconsistent with the Code of Conduct for the Public Service, Hipkins needs to back his words with actions," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"There was a time when such a person would resign out of a sense of honour, but Mr Campbell insists he’s done nothing wrong. He won’t jump so it’s time for the Prime Minister and Minister of Health to push him.

"What is at stake is the integrity of New Zealand’s public service. If Campbell’s behaviour goes unpunished, the rest of the public service is let down. Those who try to uphold the proud traditions of political neutrality will wonder why they bother. Those who try to undermine the service’s neutrality will be emboldened. Everyone will lose.

"Legally, there is nothing to stop the Minister of Health sacking Campbell. Te Whatu Ora is a Crown Agent. As a Board Member, Campbell is a member of the Agent. The Crown Entities Act says ‘The responsible Minister may, at any time and entirely at his or her discretion, remove a member of a Crown agent from office.’

"The Minister appointed him on 22nd September, 2021. The Minister can sack him today. When the Prime Minister says his behaviour is ‘not on’ that’s a clear signal of what the Minister needs to do.

"It should be cut and dried with an announcement that Campbell is gone today. Anything less is would be a major disservice to the public service."