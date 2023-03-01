Parker must explain why EPA standards are different from health - David Seymour

Wednesday, 1 March, 2023 - 07:44

"David Parker needs to front up on whether Rob Campbell’s inappropriate conduct means he will be removed as Chair of the Environmental Protection Authority as well," says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The same principle applies. Campbell’s immature comments have undermined the entire public service. Ayesha Verrall did the right thing sacking him from Health NZ, but her actions become redundant if other Ministers decide it is ok to have a partisan chair who attacks political parties.

"Campbell has been completely unrepentant on the issue. Telling Newstalk ZB this morning he has 'no regrets at all' and that he thinks his comments were 'perfectly legitimate.' He instead blamed the Public Service Commissioner for taking a 'narrow interpretation of the code of conduct.'

"There’s zero indication he has learnt from his mistakes or that he won’t do the exact same thing again.

"The public service must be prepared to serve whatever Government the people elect, not just the ones they prefer. Campbell’s rant undermined this important principle. David Parker's silence cannot continue here.

"Stuff reports that Parker is refusing to comment on the matter. If Campbell's conduct doesn't meet the standard for Health Minister Ayesha Verrall, how can it meet the standard for David Parker. Do these two individuals have different standards, or is Environmental Protection a lower priority than health?

"Every day he refuses to comment he allows more doubt to seep in to New Zealander’s faith in the public service.

"Campbell must be sacked from the EPA today. Anything less is a major disservice to the public service."