Statement from Environment Minister on EPA Board Chair - David Parker

Thursday, 2 March, 2023 - 13:02

Environment Minister David Parker has today removed Rob Campbell from his role as chair and board member of the Environmental Protection Authority.

"Today I have decided to exercise my power under section 36 of the Crown Entities Act to remove Rob Campbell from this role on the EPA board, effective today," David Parker said.

"I have accepted the Public Service Commissioner’s advice that Rob Campbell’s LinkedIn comments in relation to National’s policies and its leader is a clear breach of the Code of Conduct requirements that he act politically impartially and retains his ability to work effectively under current and future governments.

"Also, his subsequent public comments in the media suggest he does not accept the constraints he is under as a member and chair of a Crown Entity Board.

"That has eroded my trust and confidence in his ability to effectively undertake his role at the EPA.

"Despite this decision, I wish to acknowledge the good work Rob Campbell has done at the EPA and wish him well for the future.

"I will announce a replacement EPA chair in due course," David Parker said.