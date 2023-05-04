'Taxpayers' Union calls for transparency over Whaitiri's change of status'

Thursday, 4 May, 2023 - 16:02

The Taxpayers' Union is calling on the Speaker of the House of Representatives to release all correspondence he has had with Meka Whaitiri over her change in party status.

Taxpayers’ Union National Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, says:

"The Speaker's refusal to disclose information about Meka Whaitiri's resignation from the Labour Party and her new status as an independent Member of Parliament on the grounds of confidentiality simply doesn't fly. While Members should be able to get private advice from the Speaker, informing the him of a change in party status is clearly a matter of public interest.

"While the Taxpayers’ Union opposes the undemocratic ‘waka jumping’ rules, we must be confident that the law as it stands is being correctly applied. We are calling on the Speaker to release all his correspondence with Meka Whaitiri on this issue in the interests of transparency.

"This uncertainty around this case also highlights one of the most glaring omissions from the Official Information Act: The Parliamentary Service. Its inclusion should be top of the list for future reform of the OIA."