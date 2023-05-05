Statement from the Co-leaders of the Green Party - Marama Davidson, James Shaw

Friday, 5 May, 2023 - 23:29

Just after 8pm this evening, 5 May, Dr. Elizabeth Kerekere notified the Green Party Caucus in writing that she has resigned as a Green Party MP and Green Party member effective immediately.

Dr. Kerekere has notified the Green Party Caucus of her intention to sit as an independent MP until the General Election, when she will retire. As we said when the Electoral (Integrity) Amendment Act was passed, we do not intend to invoke it if faced with that choice.

Green Party MPs work tirelessly to deliver positive change for Aotearoa, and we have a long history of celebrating our individual and collective successes together.

Our first priority as co-leaders of the Green Party is to our kaupapa, values, members, and our caucus.

On 5 April 2023, Dr. Kerekere sent messages to a group of Green Party MPs and staff that appeared to fall short of these values.

We were concerned that these messages were not isolated, but part of a pattern of behaviour towards staff and Caucus colleagues. We requested that a formal Caucus process be carried out to consider the matter.

This process began in the days that followed Dr. Kerekere’s messages on 5 April.

Since then, a number of allegations surfaced about the conduct of Dr. Kerekere towards other Green Party MPs, staff and members.

As we have stated on numerous occasions, we committed to an internal process to look into these matters that was fair to everyone involved.

Before that process could conclude, Dr. Kerekere resigned as a Green Party MP and Green Party member.

We have been informed that Dr. Kerekere made a number of statements whilst addressing party members tonight, that we consider to be untrue. We do not intend to address these tonight, but will do so over the coming days.

We want to be clear that the Green Party’s important mahi continues. Aotearoa needs a Government that will take bold action to build a cleaner, fairer future for all of us.

We look forward to continuing to deliver positive change for our communities over the remaining months of the current Parliamentary term.

We also look forward to talking to New Zealanders about our plans for a fairer, climate friendly future during the election campaign.

We wish Dr Kerekere all the best for her future.