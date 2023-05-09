Andrew Hoggard to stand for ACT

Tuesday, 9 May, 2023 - 13:34

Former Federated Farmers President and Manawatu farmer Andrew Hoggard will stand as a candidate for ACT at the 2023 General Election.

"ACT is thrilled to have Andrew standing for us at the election", says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"I expect ACT’s Board to give him a high list placing and to select him to stand in Rangitikei.

"As a farmer and an industry leader, Andrew knows the issues farmers are facing as well as anyone in New Zealand.

"For the past three years, he’s been on the frontline representing farmers as Labour and the Greens have piled unworkable red tape on rural New Zealand.

"Andrew will make a superb MP and he and Mark Cameron will make a formidable team representing rural New Zealand.

"ACT was the only party to vote against the Zero Carbon Act. We’re the only party proposing to repeal He Waka Eke Noa. We’ve consistently opposed the Government’s freshwater rules, Significant Natural Areas, the live animal export ban, the ute tax, and more.

"I can’t wait for Andrew to join us and continue his work in Parliament."

"I decided to stand for Parliament out of a growing sense of frustration at the direction this country’s heading in", says Mr Hoggard.

"The last six years have been bloody tough for farmers. Labour and the Greens don’t have any idea of the impacts their policies are having.

"When I became President of Federated Farmers, I had a goal to try to make farming enjoyable again. At the time, farmers were frustrated and angry, but things have become worse under this Government. Farmer confidence is at all-time lows. I still want to achieve that outcome and I believe the best chance of doing so is in Parliament with ACT.

"I see standing for ACT as a continuation of my work at the Feds. ACT has done an outstanding job representing rural New Zealand and I want to get in there and help them out.

"I was drawn to ACT a few years ago after realising that David Seymour was the only parliamentarian willing to stand by his principles. I respected that.

"I feel at home with ACT. I’ve always believed that people should be allowed to reap the rewards of their efforts.

"New Zealand is in real trouble. More of the same won’t cut it. We need real change.

"There’s plenty of work to do and I can’t wait to get stuck in."