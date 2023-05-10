Luxon rules out Te Pati Maori - Christopher Luxon

Wednesday, 10 May, 2023 - 10:12

National has ruled out coming to any arrangement with Te PÄti MÄori in forming a National-led government after the 2023 election, National Leader Christopher Luxon says.

"National is focused on making life better for all New Zealanders. We believe New Zealand is one country with one standard of citizenship, meaning one person, one vote.

"The bridge between National and Te PÄti MÄori is too wide to close.

"Te PÄti MÄori of 2023 is a very different party to the one National signed a confidence and supply agreement with three times from 2008.

"I am making clear today that a vote for Te PÄti MÄori is a vote for the Labour/Greens/MÄori Party Coalition of Chaos and continued economic mis-management.

"A National government will deliver strong economic management to address the cost-of-living crisis and raise incomes so all Kiwis can get ahead.

"National is deeply committed to improving outcomes for MÄori, but doesn’t believe separate systems is the best way to do this.

"National will campaign hard for every party vote in the election this year so we can become the stable government that New Zealand needs."