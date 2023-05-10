ACT boost means Centre Right can form Government - NZTU

|
National drops 0.9 points on last month to be on 35.6% but retakes the lead over Labour who falls back 3.1 points to 33.8%.
ACT sees a boost in support of 3.2 points to 12.7% while the Greens are relatively unchanged on 7.0% (up 0.3 points on last month).
The smaller parties are the MaÌori Party on 3.7% (+0.8 points), NZ First on 2.6% (nc), TOP on 1.7% (+0.9 points), New Conservatives on 1.6% (-0.1 points), and Democracy NZ 0.3% (-1.3 points).
Assuming all current electorates are held, Labour is down 4 seats on last month to 44 while National is down 1 seat to 46. ACT is up 4 seats to 16 while the Greens are unchanged on 9 seats. The MaÌori Party is up one seat to 5.
The Centre Right is in a position to form government with a combined total of 62 seats, which is up 3 on last month. The combined total for the Centre-Left drops 4 seats to 53.
Chris Hipkins's net favourability score of +22% is 6 points lower than last month and down 11 points on his March peak of +33%.
Christopher Luxon’s score of -7% (-1 point) is at its lowest level since he became National Party leader in November 2021 while David Seymour is on -11% (-5 points).
Chris Hipkins has a slight positive net favourability rating with National voters +7% while Christopher Luxon has a score of -56% with Labour voters.
Among undecided voters, Chris Hipkins has a positive net favourability of +30% while Christopher Luxon is on -26%. David Seymour is on -32%.
More detailed results are available on our website - https://www.taxpayers.org.nz/nztu_curia_poll_may23
