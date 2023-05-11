National selects first Tamaki Makaurau candidate since 2002 - NZ National Party

|
Creative sector executive and governance professional Hinurewa te Hau (NgÄti Hine, WhakatÅhea, NgÄti Kahungungu, NgÄti Rereahu mÄ NgÄti Maniapoto, TÅ«wharetoa, NgÄti Raukawa) has been selected as National’s candidate in the MÄori seat of TÄmaki Makaurau for the 2023 General Election - the first National candidate in this seat since 2002.
"It’s incredibly humbling to have the opportunity to campaign for a National Government in TÄmaki Makaurau as the party’s first candidate in the seat for more than 20 years," says Ms te Hau.
"Having a candidate in the TÄmaki Makaurau seat provides National with the chance to connect with voters on the MÄori roll and understand the issues that matter most to them.
"The issues for whÄnau in TÄmaki Makaurau are the same issues we’re seeing across the country - namely a cost-of-living crisis that’s making it harder to pay the rent or mortgage and fill up the car and the shopping trolley.
"National has a plan to strengthen our economy and lower the cost of living so our communities are safe and people not only get by but get ahead. We need to get the basics right, like building infrastructure, restoring law and order and delivering better health and education.
"Whether it’s through our policies to deliver more nurses and midwives, give our rangatahi the skills they need to succeed by mastering maths, reading and writing , and provide up to $75 a week in tax rebates to help whÄnau with the cost of childcare, National will deliver for people in TÄmaki Makaurau.
"Standing for National is embracing my own mana motuhake which is carrying the faith, belief and determination to create a safe and prosperous future for the communities we serve. My father Matiu te Hau served three terms as National’s MÄori vice president, and I stood for National in MÄngere in the 1990s. The National Party’s values of equal opportunity, personal responsibility and rewards for achievement is pursuing mana motuhake.
"I am delighted that the party has made the decision to stand candidates in MÄori seats and look forward to working hard for the chance to represent TÄmaki Makaurau in the National team."
