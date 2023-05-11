'Rising protectionism means Kiwi foresters should put NZ interests first'

Thursday, 11 May, 2023 - 13:07

As other nations become more protectionist, the forestry sector should be putting more focus on local processing, production and carbon revenue, former Minister for Forestry and New Zealand First candidate Hon Shane Jones has told the National MÄori Foresters Hui, NgÄ KÅrero Rangatira mÅ NgÄ Hua Ngahere 2023 in Rotorua today.

Mr Jones says although the position of MÄori landowners in forestry has changed dramatically with the advent of the ETS, it is essential that MÄori vigorously guard their rights and challenge the current thinking coming from the Climate Commission, including the possibility of reducing emitters ability to offset their emissions against forestry carbon credits, which would have a major impact across the economy.

Mr Jones says it is essential that MÄori asset owners guard their rights vigorously and that communities are able to understand the potential costs of any policy decisions.

"I for one am totally disinterested in sending billions overseas to buy hot air credits," he says of the Government’s proposal to offshore a large proportion of New Zealand’s offset commitments, estimated to cost the local economy $64 billion.

"Mitigation gains have to be tempered by societal costs, which have to be honestly disclosed and faced."