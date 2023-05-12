National will work with cyclone-affected businesses - Chris Penk

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 11:42

A National-led government will work with cyclone-affected businesses to help them build back better, National’s Cyclone Recovery spokesperson Chris Penk says.

"Businesses in cyclone-affected Hawke’s Bay and other areas are still awaiting decisions and assistance from the Government," Mr Penk says.

"A report out this week said the horticulture industry is losing $1 million a day because of the damage in Hawke’s Bay. This is an industry that contributes $1.2 billion annually to the New Zealand economy. It is going to take them years to fully recover.

"It is good to see that Labour has finally announced they will start informing the owners of low-risk properties in some areas whether they can rebuild or not from May 31.

"Discussions with the owners of moderate to severely affected properties will then begin in early June.

"It is important the Government sticks to these time frames. It’s now nearly 3 months since the storms hit and residents and business owners are desperate for answers as their costs and stress levels continue to rise.

"In the longer term, National believes there needs to be a closer relationship between government and sectors like horticulture, so both can play a part in growing New Zealand’s economy.

"For example, if crops cannot be harvested because of a shortage of workers to plant and pick them, the Government could allow more workers in under the Recognised Seasonal Employers’ scheme. A National government will listen, act and then let businesses get on with investing, creating jobs and lifting wages.

"If elected, National will form a genuine partnership with horticulture and other sectors, working to build back better. Unlike Labour, which is happy to allow these businesses to languish, National will work with local businesses and industry to get the New Zealand economy going again."