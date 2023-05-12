WWF NZ statement on Prohibition of Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill

Friday, 12 May, 2023 - 13:34

Dr. Kayla Kingdon-Bebb, WWF-New Zealand CEO:

"WWF-New Zealand is deeply disappointed that the Prohibition on Seabed Mining Legislation Amendment Bill was defeated in Parliament this week at its first reading. Given our Government has recently advocated for a moratorium on seabed mining in international waters, it's clear they know the horrific consequences this destructive practice has on our marine environment. This decision is another example of New Zealand talking the talk overseas but not walking the walk at home."