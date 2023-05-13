Budget 2023 builds on progress to eliminate violence - Davidson, Radhakrishnan

Saturday, 13 May, 2023 - 09:34

Budget 2023 continues the Government’s year-on-year investment in initiatives to eliminate family violence and sexual violence.

"Budget 2023 includes a strong focus on community initiatives to help prevent violence from happening in the first place. If and when violence does happen, Budget 2023 will also ensure more support is available to give people affected the best chance of healthy, happy lives," Marama Davidson said.

"Making sure people are safe in their homes and their communities is a priority for this Government. We continue to invest in prevention and support services that work for everyone. What this means is better support for those experiencing violence, whilst supporting people who use violence to change their behaviour," Marama Davidson said.

Budget 2023 builds on the progress the Government has made to deliver Te Aorerekura, Aotearoa New Zealand’s first ever plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence.

"As a direct result of what I am announcing today, tamariki forced to leave home and seek refuge in safe accommodation, most often with their mothers, will be better supported to stay safe, build resilience, and start to heal," Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

"For those who have to go through the challenge of being in court, or a dispute resolution process, there will also be better support to get them through the experience safely, and without being retraumatised," Marama Davidson said.

"Te Tiriti o Waitangi is central to our plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. These initiatives apply mÄtauranga MÄori and whÄnau-centred approaches to safety and wellbeing and will ensure more MÄori affected by sexual violence can access the support they need to heal," Marama Davidson said.

"Providers will get more support to meet the accessibility needs of disabled people and tÄngata whaikaha MÄori," Minister for Disability Issues, Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

"For decades, disabled people have had to either turn to mainstream services that often try to accommodate the needs of disabled people but don’t always have the skills or facilities required or they just don’t access services at all," Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.

"Budget 2023 is another step on our journey to change that - investing in both improving accessibility to mainstream services and a specialised service specifically for our whÄnau with disabilities," Marama Davidson said.

"Through Budget 2023 we have laid another foundation in our work to build a safer Aotearoa. Violence won’t end overnight, but with every Budget we take another step towards an Aotearoa where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from, or who they love, can live a life free of family violence and sexual violence," Marama Davidson said.

"It takes an all of Government approach to implement the systems and services where communities will see the most impact. Budget 2023 is another step in our journey to eliminate family violence and sexual violence in Aotearoa," Priyanca Radhakrishnan said.