Milestone reached with 500th fog cannon installed - Ginny Andersen

Saturday, 13 May, 2023 - 15:17

The Government’s fog cannon subsidy scheme has hit a major milestone, with the installation of the 500th fog cannon at a store in Lower Hutt on Friday, Small Business Minister Ginny Andersen announced.

"This is the latest installation of the ongoing rollout of subsidised fog cannons and one of the key measures announced by the Government in 2022 to prevent crime in our retail businesses," Ginny Andersen said.

"The Government is committed to ensuring that retailers are safe and have measures to protect themselves from crime.

"To date, more than 1300 businesses have been approved to have a fog cannon installed as part of the Fog Cannon Subsidy Scheme. It is just one measure to improve safety in retail shops, but an important one to make small business owners feel safe.

In February the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment opened applications for the $4000 subsidy. The subsidy is open to all eligible small retailers and dairies in New Zealand who want a fog cannon installed, with the subsidy paid to the provider and retailers to pay the balance.

To date 1300 retailers have been approved for the scheme the majority being dairies and bottle stores in the Auckland and Canterbury regions.

Applications have also been approved from owners of pharmacies, vape stores, jewellery stores and service stations.

"We know fog cannons can help in protecting retail shops from crime. They fill a shop with dense fog within seconds, stopping criminals from seeing what is going on and preventing further damage or theft.

"I am pleased to see such strong uptake. I have heard good feedback from small business owners across the country, and my focus is on continuing to support these businesses and ensure that they are protected from crime," Ginny Andersen said.