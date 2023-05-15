Vision New Zealand candidate for Tukituki announced

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 00:55

2023 Recipient of the Unity Award from the Napier City Pilot Trust to stand as Vision New Zealand Candidate for Tukituki.

"I am excited to announce Michael Ngahuka, recipient of the 2023 Unity Award from the Napier City Pilot Trust, as our candidate for Tukituki." said Hannah Tamaki Leader of Vision New Zealand. "Michael is the first of our candidates standing in the General and Maori electorates across New Zealand. As a component party under the newly registered Freedoms Umbrella, our candidates will also be working hard for that party vote. There are thousands of New Zealand’s who feel badly let down by our current politicians and parties in parliament, so we believe there is going to be a ballot box revolution come this election."

Michael, his wife Jewel, and their 5 children live in Napier. Michael runs a successful business in the building and civil industry, currently employing 18 staff, and growing.

Michael has always had a heart for people and his desire to make a difference in the community saw him stand as a candidate for Flaxmere in the recent Hastings City Council elections, placing second by only 97 votes.

Last month Michael was a recipient of the 2023 Unity Award from the Napier City Pilot Trust for exceptional contribution to the Napier region. This was following his outstanding leadership, community networking and coordination of the 300 strong Man Up relief team in Hawkes Bay after Cyclone Gabrielle which devastated the Hawkes Bay region in February this year. He and his employees where one of the first responders to the crisis.

Michael is currently the deputy chair for the Kaiwhakamana Hawkes Bay regional prison and he is also the Hawkes Bay coordinator for The Freedoms and Rights Coalition.

"I not a career politician, but I want to serve my community and be a voice for all those who have been forgotten and hard hit by recent events. I believe in Vision New Zealand because they are the only party that is truly for the people of New Zealand.

I am proud to stand for a party whose policies and purpose are in sync with my own convictions, core values and beliefs".

Michael will be speaking at the ‘Freedoms NZ Take Back Your Power Roadshow’ in Napier, this Tuesday, 16th May.