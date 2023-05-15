Activists call for NZ to recognise Palestine - Justice for Palestine

Monday, 15 May, 2023 - 06:00

A human rights organisation is petitioning The New Zealand government to recognise Palestine as a state. Golriz Gharaman and other MPs will receive the petition on the steps of parliament before a gathering of Palestinian rights supporters at 12.15 PM on Tuesday, May 16th.

Justice for Palestine organised the petition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Nakba (or catastrophe in Arabic). Nakba Day marks events associated with the 1948 Arab-Israeli War when Zionist militias massacred an estimated 15,000 Palestinians driving over 750,000 out of their villages and into refugee camps. Nakba Day for Palestinians is as significant as ANZAC Day for many New Zealanders.

The Nakba continues today. Over six million registered Palestinian refugees live in one of 58 UN refugee camps in Occupied Palestinian Territories and neighbouring Arab countries. Palestinians in the occupied territories of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem experience increasing violence from illegal Israeli settlers and human rights violations from Israeli police and defence forces.

Two international human rights organisations (Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International) and one Israeli organisation (B'tselem) have reported that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against the occupied Palestinian people.

Brigid Quirke, spokesperson for Justice for Palestine, said, "This year, on the 75th anniversary of the Nakba, the New Zealand government should acknowledge the basic human rights of Palestinian people by recognising Palestine as a state. This action is not exceptional. We are currently out of step with almost three-quarters of UN member states who do recognise Palestine."

In May 2021, Golriz Ghahraman tabled a motion in parliament, asking MPs to recognise and support "the right of Palestine to self-determination and statehood, and recognise the State of Palestine among our community of nations". Although supported by the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori, the motion was struck down through a lack of support from others. Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the Government was "open to supporting a motion that recognised and supported the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and statehood" if the Greens created wording that "could be agreed by everyone".

Brigid Quirke, spokesperson for Justice for Palestine, said, "We understand that Minister Mahuta is planning to visit Palestine in June and know she recently met with the Palestinian ambassador, His Excellency Izzat Abdulhadi. We urge her to take the next step. Align with the majority of UN member states and recognise Palestine".