'HortNZ heavily involved in providing the Govt with numerous reports on Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact'

Tuesday, 16 May, 2023 - 16:04

HortNZ has been heavily involved in providing the Government with numerous reports on Cyclone Gabrielle’s impact.

‘We started working with the Government immediately after the cyclone struck. We strongly advocated for the Government’s initial relief package,’ says HortNZ President, Barry O’Neil.

‘The Government has access to all the data we have collected and has done so for several weeks now. The Agriculture Minister has repeatedly said he is waiting for reports. We can only assume those are Government reports, and not reports and plans from the horticulture sector.’

HortNZ has:

- Provided raw data to MPI, which was reflected in the Treasury Report on the impact

- Worked with the Boston Consulting Group and the Hawke’s Bay Grower Taskforce on their respective reports

- Provided input into the Trust Tairawhiti report

- The HortNZ President and Board have meet with many growers to understand their needs, and have reflected these back to Ministers and senior Government officials

- The HortNZ CE and other senior HortNZ staff have attended numerous meetings with Ministers and MPI officials. Daily meetings took place with officials at the start and these meetings continue several times a week. Phone calls take place several times a day

- The HortNZ CE and other senior HortNZ staff have attended numerous taskforce type meetings with the various groups set up in the Hawke’s Bay, Tairawhiti and Northland to respond to Government requests for information and outline what is needed for the recovery.

‘For the Agriculture Minister to say HortNZ has not provided the Government with answers and information is disingenuous,’ says Barry.