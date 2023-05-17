Hapless Hipkins tell Kiwis life is better across the ditch - David Seymour

Wednesday, 17 May, 2023 - 16:43

"Hapless Chris Hipkins is spending taxpayer money to advertise to New Zealanders living in Australia that life is better there now they can get citizenship - rather than trying to persuade them to come home", says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"What the Prime Minister should have realised is that Australia, in changing its citizenship rules, is conducting a raid on our best and brightest. It's taking the war for talent seriously and this is a smash and grab.

"The wage gap between Australia and New Zealand has been growing since National promised to close the gap in 2008.

"The last thing we need is the New Zealand Government telling New Zealanders that they’re better off staying there. It should be fighting to win the war for talent like Australia is.

"Our country is in decline and we need to decide whether we want more of the same or real change."